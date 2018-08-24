Kuldip Nayar dies: Condolences pour in from across political spectrum

Kuldip Nayar during the release of his book ‘Emergency Retold’ in New Delhi. (Express file photo) Kuldip Nayar during the release of his book ‘Emergency Retold’ in New Delhi. (Express file photo)

Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar’s death elicited condolences from various quarters and across the political spectrum.

President Ram Nath Kovind called him a “determined champion of democracy during the Emergency”. His official handle tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian, and a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family and associates”.

PM Narendra Modi said Nayar was an “intellectual giant of our times”. Recalling his stand against the Emergency, Modi tweeted, “Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered.”

Nayar was editor of The Indian Express during the Emergency and was among the many journalists who were jailed. Chairman and Managing Director of the Express Group Viveck Goenka said Nayar was a “rare jewel of journalism” who had done “our profession proud with his national news breaks and stellar leadership of the newsroom of The Indian Express”. Recalling the iconic blank editorial page in protest of press censorship during the Emergency, Goenka said, “as much as the blank editorial, his time in prison during the Emergency came to stand for our newspaper’s commitment to truth without fear or favour”. Nayar’s work “will inspire generations of journalists”, said Goenka. “My heart goes out to his family,” he said.

Former PM Former PM Manmohan Singh could be seen here. A host of politicians and scribes were seen at the spot. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Former PM Manmohan Singh, in a letter to Nayar’s wife Bharti, wrote, “He served the country in various capacities with great distinction. He was a veteran journalist, diplomat, parliamentarian and author.” Former President Pranab Mukherjee said, “we have lost a towering personality”.

“The nation has lost a fearless journalist,” tweeted Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Among others who expressed condolences were BJP chief Amit Shah. “Nayarji’s firm stand against Emergency can never be forgotten,” he tweeted. Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that Nayar’s “contribution to journalism will be remembered”. Minister of State, Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted: “A scholar, a prolific author and former MP, he leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of journalism.”

Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi were also seen. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Condolences also came in from across the border. Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry said in a statement, “He used the power of his pen for ending hatred and promotion of peace in the region. His services as a pro-peace journalist and activist would be remembered for a long time.”

The Congress, through its official Twitter handle, said the party was saddened about his death and offered its “deepest condolences” to Nayar’s family.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was also arrested during Emergency, called Nayar a “champion of our democratic rights, civil liberties and at the forefront of those battles”. Nayar’s “advocacy of people to people ties with Pakistan was special,” Yechury said, adding that “his presence in current battles would have been a source of strength.”

Eulogies poured in from several leaders who were active in the anti-Emergency movement. Union Minister Arun Jaitley said Nayar’s “contribution to the cause of free speech is unparalleled” and he “will be best remembered for his struggle against the Emergency”.

Sharad Yadav said he had lost a “close friend” and called the veteran journalist a “champion on secularism” who wrote without “any fear”. Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted that along with several others “like BG Verghese & Ajit Bhattacharjea, he was willing to speak truth to power”. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, paid tributes to Nayar.

