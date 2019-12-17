2017 Unnao rape case: CBI seeks maximum punishment for Sengar; quantum of sentence on Dec 20

Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 5(c) & 6 of the POCSO Act April 14, 2018. (Reuters Photo: Pawan Kumar) Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 5(c) & 6 of the POCSO Act April 14, 2018. (Reuters Photo: Pawan Kumar)

The CBI Tuesday sought maximum punishment for expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a day after he was convicted by a Delhi court for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. The central agency told the court Sengar should be awarded life imprisonment “keeping in view the kind of serious impact such offences have on society”.

“It is basically a quest for justice for an individual against the system. Keeping in view the kind of serious impact such kind of offences have on society, the accused deserves maximum punishment,” the CBI said.

Sengar’s lawyers, meanwhile, argued that he should be awarded a lenient sentence given the list of development activities he has carried out as a public representative and his clean criminal history. They also mentioned his two minor daughters.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 20.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma Monday found Sengar guilty of raping a minor in 2017 after finding the victim’s testimony “unblemished, truthful and… of sterling quality”.

“When she met with the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath), there was a tirade unleashed upon the girl and family members… multiple cases were filed against the family members of the girl… the prints of Kuldeep (Sengar) are quite visible,” said the Judge.

He also pulled by the CBI, saying its investigation “suffered from patriarchal approach or inherent outlook to brush the issue of sexual violence against children under the carpet”.

Sengar was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 5(c) & 6 of the POCSO Act.

