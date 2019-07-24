Kuldeep Bishnoi’s residence, offices searched by I-T

Income-Tax Department officials from New Delhi carried out searches at the residence and business offices of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi at five places on Tuesday.

During the searches, which started early Tuesday morning and continued till late evening, the family members of Bishnoi were not allowed to come out of the premises. Speaking to supporters, Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son, Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested the Lok Sabha poll from Hisar, termed the action by the agency as “desperation of the BJP government”.

Sources close to Bhajan Lal’s family said that Kuldeep Bishnoi and his legislator wife Renuka Bishnoi were at their Gurgaon farmhouse when the searches took place. Bhajan Lal’s wife Jasma Devi was at their Hisar residence during the I-T reach. The searches were conducted at their residence in New Delhi and business office at Hisar.