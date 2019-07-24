Toggle Menu
Kuldeep Bishnoi’s residence, offices searched by I-Thttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kuldeep-bishnois-residence-offices-searched-by-i-t-5846437/

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s residence, offices searched by I-T

During the searches, which started early Tuesday morning and continued till late evening, the family members of Bishnoi were not allowed to come out of the premises.

Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kuldeep Bishnoi IT raid, Income-Tax Department, IT raid, Bhajan Lal son, Indian express
Kuldeep Bishnoi. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

Income-Tax Department officials from New Delhi carried out searches at the residence and business offices of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi at five places on Tuesday.

During the searches, which started early Tuesday morning and continued till late evening, the family members of Bishnoi were not allowed to come out of the premises. Speaking to supporters, Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son, Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested the Lok Sabha poll from Hisar, termed the action by the agency as “desperation of the BJP government”.

Sources close to Bhajan Lal’s family said that Kuldeep Bishnoi and his legislator wife Renuka Bishnoi were at their Gurgaon farmhouse when the searches took place. Bhajan Lal’s wife Jasma Devi was at their Hisar residence during the I-T reach. The searches were conducted at their residence in New Delhi and business office at Hisar.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat HC slams Centre after HRD questions ex-IPS officer Rajnish Rai’s employment
2 Man kills wife in front of her students in Tamil Nadu school
3 SC reserves order on Devendra Fadnavis not disclosing details of two criminal cases