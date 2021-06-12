Kulbhushan Jadhav’s father says hoping, praying after Pak pushes Bill giving right of appeal

Retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (File)

Former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s father Sudhir Jadhav on Friday welcomed the passage of a legislation in the Pakistan National Assembly that will enable his son to seek a retrial in the case against him.

“We have been hearing the news since morning. We are waiting and watching for whatever comes,” Sudhir Jadhav, a former assistant commissioner of police, told The Indian Express. “It’s good news, it’s God’s will, we are hoping and praying.”

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Thursday approved a Bill that will provide Jadhav the right to appeal in a civilian court against his conviction and death sentence by a military court. The Bill will also allow Jadhav consular access in accordance with the ICJ verdict.

The lower house of Parliament passed the ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020.

The Bill is aimed at allowing Jadhav to have consular access in line with the International Court of Justice verdict. The Bill will now be presented in the Senate and if passed by the upper house, without any amendment, it will go to the president for final approval.