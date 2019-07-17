‘Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice’: PM Modi after ICJ verdict

Hours after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan to review the death sentence of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision and said “truth and justice have prevailed”. He assured that his government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also welcomed the judgment delivered in India’s favour by the top UN court in The Hague.

“We note that the Court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Shri Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement the directive immediately.”

It also noted, “The landmark judgement validates India’s position on this matter fully. We will continue to work vigorously for Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav’s early release and return to India.”

In a verdict that is being viewed as a major diplomatic victory for India, ICJ granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. However, the world court rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.