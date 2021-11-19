India slams Pak law on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says no consular access yet

A day after Pakistan’s Parliament passed a Bill to provide the right of review and reconsideration in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who is on death row over spying and terror charges, India on Thursday said that “nothing could have been further from the truth”.

“As stated earlier, the ordinance did not create the machinery for an effective review and reconsideration of Shri Jadhav’s case as mandated by the judgment of the ICJ (International Court of Justice). The law simply codifies the shortcomings of the previous ordinance,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said on Thursday.

“Pakistan continues to deny unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Shri Jadhav and has failed to create an atmosphere in which a fair trial can be conducted… India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to abide by the letter and spirit of the ICJ judgment,” he said.

On Wednesday, a joint sitting of Pakistan’s Senate and the National Assembly passed a set of laws, including one to enable Jadhav to appeal against his conviction — paving the way to implement an order of the ICJ.

A 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.