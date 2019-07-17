Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict Live Updates: International Court judgment at 6.30 pm

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict Live Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between India and Pakistan. Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the court, will read out the decision at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 6.30 pm.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Navy officer, was arrested allegedly on March 3, 2016, and India was informed on March 25. He was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

While Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

During the hearing at ICJ, India pointed out the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.