Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict Live Updates: International Court judgment at 6.30 pm

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, a retired Navy officer, was arrested allegedly on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan. He was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict Live Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between India and Pakistan. Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the court, will read out the decision at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 6.30 pm.
Jadhav, 49, a retired Navy officer, was arrested allegedly on March 3, 2016, and India was informed on March 25. He was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
While Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.
During the hearing at ICJ, India pointed out the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.
India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017, over Pakistan’s “egregious violation” of provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav. India argued that it had not been informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan had failed to inform him of his rights. India also alleged that it had learned about the death sentence against Jadhav from a press release.
On May 9, 2017, the ICJ asked the two countries to present their arguments and until such time, asked Pakistan not to do anything. On May 15, the two sides presented their arguments; on May 18, the 10-member-bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav until a final verdict is given.