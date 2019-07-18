Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ Verdict: Govt, Oppn hail ruling; PM Modi says truth prevailed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the verdict in International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, saying “truth and justice have prevailed”. “We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,” Modi tweeted.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism”.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah tweeted, “A great day at the @CIJ_ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity. It is yet another manifestation of Modi government’s diplomatic efforts and commitment to protect all Indians. I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case.”

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said this was a big win for Indian diplomacy.

Main opposition Congress, too, welcomed the ruling. Party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I welcome the ICJ verdict. My thoughts tonight are with #KulbhushanJadhav , alone in a prison cell in Pakistan & with his distraught family for whom this verdict brings a rare moment of relief, joy & renewed hope, that he will one day be free to return to his home in India.”

“Heartened by the Kulbhushan verdict. At last, justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy,” AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said ICJ has delivered justice in the “true sense of that word”. “ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law. A 15:1 verdict is actually a unanimous verdict,” he said.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “We welcome and celebrate the decision of the ICJ in holding Pakistan to be in stark violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention and staying the illegally ordered execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

He, however, said “every Indian’s concern for safety and well being of Kulbhushan Jadhav remains unaddressed”. He said the ICJ has authorised Pakistan to review and reconsider Jadhav’s case in a manner and forum of their choosing which leaves Jadhav vulnerable to another miscarriage of justice. “Refusal by ICJ to allow return of Jadhav to India is unnerving. Para 137- ‘it is not the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav which are to be regarded as a violation of Article 36…these submissions made by India cannot be upheld’. Urge the Government to seek revision of this part,” he tweeted.