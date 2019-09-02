Indian diplomat meets Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by Pakistani court

Indian deputy high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia Monday met Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, the Indian national lodged in Pakistan’s custody, The Dawn reported. This is the first time that an Indian diplomat was allowed Consular access to Jadhav. According to sources quoted by The Dawn, Ahluwalia held a meeting with Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. His meeting with Jahdav is currently underway at a sub-jail

Advertising

It is, however, not yet clear if the Consular access provided on Monday was unhindered as demanded by India.

On Sunday, Pakistan said it would grant consular access to Jadhav on Monday in line with the judgement in his case by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). India accepted the offer Monday morning after “studying” it. “We hope that Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders,” MEA sources told today.

India did not want the meeting to become a “sham” and a “propaganda exercise”, like the one that took place in December 2017, when Jadhav’s mother and wife went to see him, sources said.

Advertising

The consular access to Jadhav came amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

India in August had rejected Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Jadhav as it wanted unimpeded and unrestricted access to him.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017. India called the closed trial farcical and challenged the order in world court. India has always disputed Pakistan’s claims on Jadhav’s occupational status and maintained that he retired from the Navy and was pursuing his own business when he was abducted from Iran and brought to Pakistan illegally.