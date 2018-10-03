Kulbhushan Jadhav case to be heard by ICJ from February 18 to 21 next year

People hold posters of Kulbhushan Jadhav and light fire crackers as they celebrate the International Court of Justice order on Jadhav, in Ahmadabad last year. (Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) People hold posters of Kulbhushan Jadhav and light fire crackers as they celebrate the International Court of Justice order on Jadhav, in Ahmadabad last year. (Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

More than a year after it stayed the execution of former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, the International Court of Justice will begin hearing the case from February 18 to 21 next year at The Hague.

A press statement issued Wednesday by the principal judicial organ of the United Nations said the hearings will be streamed live on the court’s website and UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

Jadhav, 47, has been accused by Pakistan of spying and being involved in sabotage activities in Balochistan province. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017, which prompted India to move the ICJ against the verdict. Jadhav’s execution was halted pending final judgement in the case.

Both India and Pakistan have already submitted their detailed pleas and responses in the world court. Pakistan says its security forces arrested Jadhav from Balochistan province in March 2016 after he reportedly entered the country from Iran.

In its submission to the ICJ, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

India denies all the charges and maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and that he has no links with the government.

Jadhav’s mother and his wife were allowed by Pakistan government to visit him in Islamabad in December 2017. The meeting was arranged at Foreign Office in Islamabad and Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh accompanied Jadhav’s family. Jadhav spoke to them through a glass partition for close to 40 minutes. The issue of Pakistan granting consular access to Jadhav has become a sore point between the two countries after multiple requests by India have been rejected.

