‘No deal with India, will implement ICJ ruling as per Constitution’: Pakistan on Jadhav case

Pakistan ruled out any deal with India Thursday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said that any step taken to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling will be according to its Constitution only, news agency PTI reported.

The remarks made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal comes a day after Pakistan Army had said that various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case were being considered.

Faisal, during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, said, “There will be no deal…all decisions will be as per local laws,” adding that any step taken to implement the decision of the ICJ regarding Jadhav will be according to the Constitution.

Jadhav (49) was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on “charges of espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. India, on the other hand, has maintained that he was running a business in Iran from where he was abducted and illegally taken to Pakistan.

On July 17, in a major diplomatic victory for India, ICJ had said that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and had also ruled that Pakistan had violated India’s rights to consular visits after his arrest.

According to the ICJ, Pakistan “deprived the Republic of India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.”

On September 2, India was granted consular access to Jadhav for the first time since he was detained in 2016. After ten days, Pakistan had said that there was no plan to permit such a meeting again.

(Inputs from PTI)