Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan has blocked all avenues for legal remedy, exploring other options, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row on charges of spying and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Alleging that the meeting of Consular officers with Jadhav on July 16 was scuttled by authorities, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a “farcical approach” in handling the case. India is exploring available options in the matter, the MEA said.

“The consular officers were instructed not to hand over any document to Jadhav. The officers could not obtain a Power of Attorney from Jadhav. Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to India. India reserves its position, including right to avail of further remedies,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA further alleged that Pakistan had not been able to provide an “unimpeded consular access” over the past one year. “In the absence of an unimpeded and unhindered consular access as well as of the relevant documents, as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on July 18,” Srivastava said during an online media briefing.

“However, our Pakistani lawyer informed that a review petition could not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Jadhav,” he said.

An ordinance was promulgated by the Imran Khan government on May 20, which allowed the Indian government, Jadhav and his legal representative to file a review petition in IHC within 60 days.

Alleging that Pakistan was not only in violation of the ICJ judgment, but also of its own ordinance, the MEA said the Imran Khan government created confusion over the last date of filing a petition.

“Initially, they indicated that a petition has to be filed by no later than July 19. Subsequently, Pakistan indicated that the time limit to file a review petition shall expire on July 20,” the MEA said.

Last week, the MEA said Indian officers who were allowed access to Jadhav had to leave the meeting as the consular access provided by Pakistan was “neither meaningful nor credible”.

New Delhi now has two options before itself — either approach Pakistan’s courts or go back to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and appeal for Islamabad’s non-implementation of its orders.

In July last year, the ICJ, in its verdict, had directed Pakistan to allow consular access and effectively review the death sentence. The court had observed that Pakistan had breached international law by not granting him consular access.

