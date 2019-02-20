Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE Updates: India hammered the facts, Pakistan hammered the table, says Salve

Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing final arguments of the Indian side on Wednesday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to make its second round of submissions. The four-day trial began Monday at the ICJ headquarters amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

In the first round of submissions, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing India, urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. “Military Courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this Court and should not be sanctified by a direction to them to review and reconsider the case,” he said.

Responding to India’s argument, Pakistan called India’s demand for acquittal, release and return of Jadhav as “outlandish”.