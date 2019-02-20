Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE Updates: India hammered the facts, Pakistan hammered the table, says Salve

Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing final arguments of the Indian side on Wednesday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to make its second round of submissions. The four-day trial began Monday at the ICJ headquarters amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.
In the first round of submissions, senior advocate Harish Salve, representing India, urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. “Military Courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this Court and should not be sanctified by a direction to them to review and reconsider the case,” he said.
Responding to India’s argument, Pakistan called India’s demand for acquittal, release and return of Jadhav as “outlandish”.
Biodata mentions Jadhav was a former Indian Navy officer: Salve
On Pakistan's assertion that India never established Jadhav was an Indian national, Harish Salve says, "Biodata mentions that Jadhav was a former Indian Navy officer. This would be proof of his Indian nationality." On Tuesday, Pakistan counsel Khawar Qureshi said India was required to prove Jadhav’s nationality in order to get him diplomatic protection.
India: Three attempts by Pakistan to derail proceedings at ICJ have failed
Representing India, Harish Salve says Pakistan in its oral submission has indicated that any execution of Jadhav would probably not take place before the end of August. "Three attempts made by Pakistan to derail proceedings in this court have failed," says Salve. On Pakistan's allegation that India was blocking cross-examination of Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, Salve says court had held that the issue was not relevant.
'Pakistan has mischaracterised India's reading of report on Military Courts'
Harish Salve says the ICJ doesn't need experts to help it decide whether Military Courts in Pakistan are due process compliant. He had said on Monday that the Pakistan military court’s trial and sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav “hopelessly failed” to satisfy due process. "Pakistan has mischaracterised India's reading of the report on Military Courts as an attempt to mislead the Court. Pakistan's comments deriding Lahore High Court Bar Association are regrettable. Khawar Qureshi may not be invited to tea by them," Salve says.
What India said at the ICJ on Monday
Arguing that a Pakistan military court’s trial and sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav “hopelessly failed” to satisfy due process, India Monday urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. Salve had also submitted that India has established that Pakistan’s conduct in not allowing consular access to Jadhav from the time of his detention up to his conviction and thereafter, is a gross violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
India hammered the facts, Pakistan hammered the table: Salve
Making the final arguments, senior advocate Harish Salve says India hammered the facts while Pakistan hammered the table. "Humpty Dumpty has no place in this court," he said, lashing out at Pakistan.
India points to words like 'shameless', 'arrogant' used by Pakistan
Senior advocate Harish Salve says words like "shameless" and "arrogant" have been used many times in Pakistan's submissions. "India takes exception to being insulted before the International Court. Indian culture prevents me from similar language of...insult," Salve says.
Harish Salve begins second round of oral arguments
Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing India, begins second round of oral arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice.