Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE updates: ICJ to hear Pakistan’s submissions today

Salve urged the UN top court to declare the continued custody of Jadhav without consular access “unlawful” as per the Vienna Convention, saying that Pakistan’s “story” was based on rhetoric rather than facts. “India seeks the relief of annulment of Jadhav’s conviction and a direction that he be released forthwith,” said Salve, adding that the “Military Courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this Court and should not be sanctified by a direction to them to review and reconsider the case”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday will continue its hearing in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav , a former Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. Today is the second day of the four-day public hearing in the case. In the first round of arguments on Monday, Senior advocate Harish Salve, the lawyer representing India and Jadhav in the case at the ICJ, urged the international court to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. The top UN court will hear Pakistan’s submissions on Tuesday followed by counters from both countries on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was arrested allegedly on March 3, 2016, and India was informed of this on March 25, 2016.

Salve also submitted that India has established that Pakistan’s conduct in not allowing consular access to Jadhav from the time of his detention up to his conviction and thereafter, is a gross violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. He said that the Indian side gave 13 reminders for consular access, but Pakistan did not respond.

The trial began amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

According to Salve, Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav’s family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on 25 December, 2017. “India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav’s family was conducted and wrote a letter on 27 December marking its protest,” he said, saying that it was a “dehumanising attempt” by Pakistan.

On that day, India sought consular access to Jadhav at the earliest. New Delhi then moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav. He was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the “egregious violation” of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav. A 10-member bench of the ICJ had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav until adjudication of the case.

Jadhav was accused of working for Indian intelligence services in the province bordering Afghanistan, where Islamabad has long accused India of backing separatist rebels. After a closed trial, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017, on charges of “espionage, sabotage and terrorism”. India insists Jadhav was not a spy, and that he was kidnapped in Pakistan. New Delhi in court documents is asking that the ICJ order Islamabad to annul the sentence.