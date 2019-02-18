Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE updates: India and Pakistan at ICJ, hearing begins today

Amid fresh tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Monday will begin public hearings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Harish Salve will present India’s arguments before the top court today at The Hague and the same will be live streamed on the court’s website as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage and sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. While the Pakistan side claims that Jadhav is an Indian spy, New Delhi maintains that he is a retired Navy official who was kidnapped. The ICJ had ordered Pakistan to stay the execution till the adjudication of the case.

Jadhav’s sentencing had triggered a sharp reaction in India which accused Pakistan of violating provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor would lead the Pakistani delegation at the ICJ. The hearing will continue from February 18 to February 21, 2019.