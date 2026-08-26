India’s first night safari project needs relook, Supreme Court panel told

The Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has been urged to halt work on the proposed Kukrail Night Safari and Zoological Park in Lucknow—billed as India’s first urban night safari project—arguing that the changes it directed in the original proposal require fresh appraisal.

The representation argued that even as the Supreme Court allowed the project to proceed on July 15, changes made to the original proposal mean that the environmental clearance and zoo-related approvals may not stand.

The court’s go-ahead for the project was based on the CEC’s recommendations, which had rejected a proposal to shift Lucknow’s Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, the setting up of an adventure park, and the widening of a road into four lanes.

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“In light of the conditions imposed by this committee, it is submitted that the Kukrail Night Safari and Day Zoo project as proposed by the State of Uttar Pradesh can no longer be developed,” former Indian Forest Service officer Prakriti Srivastava said in a representation made to the court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on August 21.

Srivastava is one of the petitioners in a case in which the UP government sought permission for the project. While clearing the project, the Supreme Court had allowed parties to submit suggestions regarding the implementation of CEC conditions. It has been argued that that the Central Zoo Authority’s (CZA) approval and environmental clearance were granted to the composite project, which involved moving the Lucknow zoo.

The representation stated that Uttar Pradesh has to therefore prepare a new project proposal and get approvals from the CZA and environmental clearance from the Centre. “Until and unless these fresh proposals are obtained, the project cannot be permitted to proceed,” it added.

Srivastava also sought a personal hearing with the CEC to explain the issue.

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One of the key issues flagged to the CEC was the project area as mentioned in the detailed project report and approved by the CZA and the changes made to it.

It was argued that the project area now is 855.07 acres, whereas the detailed project report (DPR) cites an area of 390.75 acres

“Therefore, the DPR needs a relook and any approval based on the ‘outdated’ DPR has to be set aside,” it said.

Auditorium, 7D theatre, amphitheatre—all on forest land

Citing conditions laid down in the environmental clearance granted for the project, the representation argued that the safari project required a forest clearance before work starts.

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The project is situated on reserved forest land. The representation stated that the project also involves constructing an auditorium, 7D theatre, and amphitheatre, all permanent structures on forest land.

When contacted, CEC Chairperson Chandra Prakash Goyal told The Indian Express, “We will seek comments from the concerned departments.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ram Kumar, who is also the project’s director, said, “The CZA has approved our master layout plan of 850 acres, and if there are changes, we will approach CZA again. As on date, as per the amended Forest Conservation Act, 2023, zoos and safaris are considered forestry activity. Facts and details regarding the project were placed before the Supreme Court as a matter of record, and we will comply with all conditions.”

The Supreme Court approval followed the Uttar Pradesh government approaching it after an earlier order prohibited setting up zoos or safaris in forest areas without its permission.

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The large batch of petitions, in which Srivastava is a co-petitioner, also challenge the Centre’s amendments to the Forest Conservation Act designating safaris as a forestry activity.

The Kukrail project, estimated to cost Rs 1,510.57 crore, is proposed over an area of 855.07 acres in the northeastern part of Lucknow in the Kukrail forest.

The first phase will include a night safari, and the second phase will include a day zoo. It also includes ecotourism plans.

The CZA and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority have approved the proposal.