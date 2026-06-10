Kuki farmer killed in armed attack in Manipur village

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the police.

A KUKI farmer was killed in an attack by armed miscreants in Lansan village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Tuesday. The police said the attack happened around 11.30 am in the Kuki-dominated village.

According to the police, a group of armed miscreants opened fire towards some farmers working in a paddy field along the Imphal-Tamenglong road. Haogin Louvum, 55, was killed in the attack. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the police.

The incident was reported on the day 14 Kuki men, who had been held captive by Naga groups since May 13, were released. The 14 men had been abducted following a twin ambush at Kangpokpi and Noney districts, killing four persons including three church leaders and one Naga man.