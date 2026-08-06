‘Felt like it’: Panic after passenger smashes emergency exit on Malaysia-Kochi flight

The incident took place on Batik Air’s Kuala Lumpur to Kochi flight on Wednesday night. The accused, a Palakkad native who works in Malaysia, also tried to open the emergency exit door

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 04:12 AM IST
He was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation [(BNS) 351(3)], failure to follow official safety directions (Aircraft Act 11-A), and risking public safety (Kerala Police Act 118(e).He was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation [(BNS) 351(3)], failure to follow official safety directions (Aircraft Act 11-A), and risking public safety (Kerala Police Act 118(e). (Special Arrangement)
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A passenger aboard a Kuala Lumpur to Kochi flight allegedly smashed the emergency exit window panel and attempted to open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was mid-flight on Wednesday night.

Jamsheer Athanikkal, 36, a native of Palakkad, was arrested based on the complaint of the security incharge of Batik Airlines at Kochi airport.

The incident took place mid-air at Batik Air’s aircraft OD 231.

According to Kochi airport police, Jamsheer, who works in the hospitality sector in Malaysia, was on a trip to his hometown. “The incident took place mid-air between 9.30 pm and 11 pm. Jamsheer was a traveller in seat number 12A. Without any provocation, he tried to open the emergency exit and destroyed the exit window panel. He threatened the co-passengers and the crew, who tried to prevent him. Later, he was overpowered by the co-passengers and the crew,’’ said a police officer at the airport.

He was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation [(BNS) 351(3)], failure to follow official safety directions (Aircraft Act 11-A), and risking public safety (Kerala Police Act 118(e).

‘No provocation cited’

The officer said the cabin crew of the flight have returned to Malaysia and their statement will be recorded later. “We are also looking into whether the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act could be slapped on the arrested. It deals with offences committed on board an aircraft,” said the officer. The arrested person has not cited any provocation behind the act, the officer added.

“He said he felt like doing so at that moment. It was not like he had lost his job (and was frustrated on this account). He said he was coming home to see his newborn. Police will seek his custody from the court for further questioning,’’ said the officer.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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