‘Felt like it’: Panic after passenger smashes emergency exit on Malaysia-Kochi flight

He was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation [(BNS) 351(3)], failure to follow official safety directions (Aircraft Act 11-A), and risking public safety (Kerala Police Act 118(e). (Special Arrangement)

A passenger aboard a Kuala Lumpur to Kochi flight allegedly smashed the emergency exit window panel and attempted to open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was mid-flight on Wednesday night.

Jamsheer Athanikkal, 36, a native of Palakkad, was arrested based on the complaint of the security incharge of Batik Airlines at Kochi airport.

The incident took place mid-air at Batik Air’s aircraft OD 231.

According to Kochi airport police, Jamsheer, who works in the hospitality sector in Malaysia, was on a trip to his hometown. “The incident took place mid-air between 9.30 pm and 11 pm. Jamsheer was a traveller in seat number 12A. Without any provocation, he tried to open the emergency exit and destroyed the exit window panel. He threatened the co-passengers and the crew, who tried to prevent him. Later, he was overpowered by the co-passengers and the crew,’’ said a police officer at the airport.