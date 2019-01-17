KT Rama Rao meets Jagan Mohan Reddy, requests him to join federal front

The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K T Rama Rao, on Wednesday met YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to join the federal front proposed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

After the meeting at Jagan’s Lotus Pond residence, both KTR and Jagan said the formation of federal front was important to fight for rights of states. “If 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh and 17 MPs from Telangana join hands, then their voice will be heard, especially on issues like special category status for Andhra Pradesh, which the Centre has ignored despite the Prime Minister giving assurance on the floor of the Parliament,’’ Jagan said.

KTR said the meeting was part of KCR’s efforts to reach out to leaders of regional parties to form the federal front. “We held preliminary discussions today on regional parties joining hands. Later, KCR will visit Andhra Pradesh and meet Jagan again and discuss how to take this forward,’’ he said. KTR said that TRS will always support Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special category status.

After securing a second term in Telangana, KCR has started focusing on national politics. He has met Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and requested them to join the non-Congress, non-BJP federal front he proposes. BSP leader Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, however, postponed their meetings with KCR.

After the TRS’s victory in Telangana polls, KCR had said that since TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had tried to interfere in Telangana politics by contesting the state polls, he would “give Naidu a return gift’’, indicating that TRS would either contest the Andhra Pradesh election or support a party against the TDP. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh are to be held alongside the Lok Sabha election.