Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Ex-CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian set to be IMF’s next Executive Director (India)

Subramanian will succeed the IMF’s current ED (India) Surjit S Bhalla whose tenure has been curtailed to October 31.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is set to become the next Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from November 1, 2022. Subramanian, who is also a professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB), will succeed the IMF’s current ED (India) Surjit S Bhalla whose tenure has been curtailed to October 31.

Approving the appointment, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, mentioned that Subramanian will hold the position for a period of three years or until further orders — whichever is earlier.

A prominent name in the Indian banking sector, Subramanian has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. Previously, he has also served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management.

He was the youngest serving Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:51:22 pm
