Krishna Sobti, legendary Hindi writer, passes away

Krishna Sobti, legendary Hindi writer, passed away early this morning. She was 93. Born in February 1925 in Gujarat- Punjab, now a province in Pakistan, Sobti began her writings in poetry and then went on to write fiction which won her several awards. Sobti was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 and the Jnanpith award in 2017 for her huge contribution to Indian literature. In 2018, she released her autobiographical novel ‘Gujarat Pakistan se Gujarat Hindustan’.

Advertising

When asked what writing meant to her, Sobti, in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express last year, said:

Writing is a conversation with your self that takes place in language. You capture the sound of your soul, and also the outside noises. I prepare three drafts. As you write the first sentence, you share half of your authority with the text.

I don’t begin with a specific frame. All I have are a few images, ideas and an eagerness to witness them on paper. Writing makes you humble, aware of your limitations.

Read here interview to the Indian Express here.

Krishna Sobti won the Sahitya for her novel Zindaginama. Some of her other novels are Dara se bichuri, Mitro Marajani, Surajmukhi andhere ke.

Nafisa, Sikka Badal gaya, Badalom ke ghere. Sobti eka sohabata include her major selected works. Sobti has also received the Shiromani Award in 1981 and Hindi Academy Award in 1982.

Advertising

Sobti refused the Padma Bhushan during the UPA government, and returned the Sahitya Akademi fellowship that was awarded to her in protest against ‘rising intolerance in society’.