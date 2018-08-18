Krishna-Godavari basin: Rising water levels reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

In Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh over 200 people living on the Godavari bank have been shifted to safer places as water level in the river increased Saturday morning. (Photo: Creative Commons) In Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh over 200 people living on the Godavari bank have been shifted to safer places as water level in the river increased Saturday morning. (Photo: Creative Commons)

Officials in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are monitoring the rising water levels in Godavari and Krishna rivers even as four gates of the Srisailam Project were opened Saturday morning due to heavy inflows from Krishna River. The Srisailam reservoir with a full reservoir level of 886 feet is almost full, officials said and water is being released downstream to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

READ | Kerala floods: PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh for deceased victims’ kin, takes aerial survey

In Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh over 200 people living on the Godavari bank have been shifted to safer places as water level in the river increased Saturday morning. Kurnool district has been put on alert as the Tungabhadra is receiving heavy inflows. Kurnool District Collector S Satyanarayana said that there was no threat of flood as of now. “People living in low lying areas along the bank have been alerted and if necessary we will evacuate them,’’ he said.

The flood waters are, however, a boon for both states as standing crops would be saved.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App