Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Krishna-Godavari basin: Rising water levels reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Krishna-Godavari basin: Rising water levels reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Kurnool District Collector S Satyanarayana said that there was no threat of flood as of now. "People living in low lying areas along the bank have been alerted and if necessary we will evacuate them," he said.

By: Express News Service | Updated: August 18, 2018 1:19:47 pm
In Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh over 200 people living on the Godavari bank have been shifted to safer places as water level in the river increased Saturday morning. (Photo: Creative Commons)

   Officials in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are monitoring the rising water levels in Godavari and Krishna rivers even as four gates of the Srisailam Project were opened Saturday morning due to heavy inflows from Krishna River. The Srisailam reservoir with a full reservoir level of 886 feet is almost full, officials said and water is being released downstream to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

READ | Kerala floods: PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh for deceased victims’ kin, takes aerial survey

In Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh over 200 people living on the Godavari bank have been shifted to safer places as water level in the river increased Saturday morning. Kurnool district has been put on alert as the Tungabhadra is receiving heavy inflows. Kurnool District Collector S Satyanarayana said that there was no threat of flood as of now. “People living in low lying areas along the bank have been alerted and if necessary we will evacuate them,’’ he said.

The flood waters are, however, a boon for both states as standing crops would be saved.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement