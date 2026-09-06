Climate scientist and IIT Delhi professor Krishna AchutaRao dies at 62

Krishna AchutaRao emphasised the interdisciplinary nature of climate science and pushed for strengthening the network of early warning systems in the country. (Photo by special arrangement)

Krishna AchutaRao, an IIT Delhi professor who was one of the leading Indian scientists studying the impact of human contributions on extreme weather events, died on Friday.

He had been ailing for some time and died at the age of 62.

A professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at the IIT, AchutaRao was known for his work on climate risk assessment and attribution science, which seeks to measure the contribution of human activities to individual extreme weather events.

He was closely associated with World Weather Attribution, a global network of scientists assessing most major extreme events across the world to quantify the extent of the human footprint on these events.