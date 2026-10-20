KPSC jobs racket: ED to probe Sahukar’s receipt of Rs 4 crores in cash in four months

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the KPSC jobs racket has revealed that an associate of suspended chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar received over Rs 4 crore in cash between August and December 2025, which was subsequently transferred to Sahukar in batches.

The agency informed a special court on Monday that it had searched the residence of Dayananda, also a Commission employee, and uncovered sheets of paper detailing accounts of cash transactions to Sahukar.

It presented the finding of notes regarding the collection of Rs 99.76 lakh in cash on a monthly basis from August to December 2025 by the associate and the records of subsequent transfer of funds in installments to the now-arrested KPSC chairman as grounds for further investigations against Sahukar.