Kozhikode twin blasts case: NIA arrests absconding accused on his return from Saudi Arabia

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in the 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts case on his arrival from Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Ashar, 34, had fled to Saudi Arabia after the blasts.

The Kozhikode blast was a rare case where the accused informed the city collectorate and the media about the location of the bombs after planting them. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against eight accused, including Ashar, and two of them have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court.

According to the NIA, Ashar is among the key accused in the twin blasts case that left two injured and had not only helped assemble IEDs but also planted one of the bombs at a bus stand.

“Investigation by NIA had revealed that Mohammed Ashar besides the other absconding accused P P Yusuf were parties to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the prime accused T Naseer, Safas (both convicted) and others to carry out IED blasts in Kozhikode city in protest over the denial of bail to Muslim accused persons involved in the Marad communal riots of 2003 at Kozhikode district. Mohammed Ashar, along with P P Yusuf, had assisted T Naseer in preparing the IEDs and had planted the explosive devices at the bus stands in Kozhikode city. Accused Mohd Ashar had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2007 itself, to evade his arrest,” NIA IG Alok Mittal said.

The NIA had taken over the case in 2009 and filed a chargesheet in 2010. According to the chargesheet, on March 3, 2006, local police received phone information from the media that two bombs had been planted at the KSRTC bus stop and Mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode city. The media had been informed about the bombs by the accused themselves after they planted them.

The police were able to reach in time and evacuate people, minimising damage to life and property. Among the two injured in the blast at Mofussil bus stand, one was a policeman who was going to check the suspicious bag containing the bomb when it exploded.