Over 100-year-old clock tower at Kerala’s Kozhikode railway station collapses due to heavy rain

The old Clock Tower at Kozhikode railway station collapsed following heavy rain in Kerala. Here's what happened and the latest updates on the incident.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 9, 2026 02:35 PM IST
Kozhikode railway station's 100-year-old clock tower collapses after heavy rain (Image: PTI/Enhanced with AI)Kozhikode railway station's 100-year-old clock tower collapses after heavy rain (Image: PTI/Enhanced with AI)
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Kozhikode railway station Old Clock Tower collapses: An over 100-year-old clock tower at Kerala’s Kozhikode railway station collapsed on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The incident occurred at around 11:10 hours on Platform Number 2.

The station is currently undergoing redevelopment under the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The station falls under the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, said that the structure had already been identified for dismantling as part of the station redevelopment works. The preliminary dismantling activities were scheduled to begin today, and railway officials had reached the site in connection with the planned work.

“As a precautionary measure, the area around the structure had already been cordoned off in advance to prevent passenger movement near the location. Restoration work is in progress. The Station Manager (SMR) and Deputy Station Manager (Dy. SMR) are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

A house damaged by the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district (PTI Photo) A house damaged by the landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district (PTI Photo)

Kerala rains news

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts of Kerala – Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, due to heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has also been issued for six other districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, waterlogging on roads and flooding in low-lying areas have been reported from several parts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall.

The search and rescue operation continues following a landslide (July 7) at the Kalladi tunnel construction site (ANI Photo) The search and rescue operation continues following a landslide (July 7) at the Kalladi tunnel construction site (ANI Photo)

Wayanad landslide

The death toll from the Wayanad landslide rose to five on Thursday after two more bodies were recovered from the disaster site, PTI reported. The landslide occurred on July 7 near the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site, which aims to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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