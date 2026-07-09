Over 100-year-old clock tower at Kerala’s Kozhikode railway station collapses due to heavy rain

Kozhikode railway station Old Clock Tower collapses: An over 100-year-old clock tower at Kerala’s Kozhikode railway station collapsed on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The incident occurred at around 11:10 hours on Platform Number 2.

The station is currently undergoing redevelopment under the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The station falls under the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, said that the structure had already been identified for dismantling as part of the station redevelopment works. The preliminary dismantling activities were scheduled to begin today, and railway officials had reached the site in connection with the planned work.