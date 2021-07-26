Kovind begins 4-day visit to J&K, to fly to Drass today

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He will fly to Drass on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified security across the Valley, especially in Srinagar city, in view of the visit. Police have barred civilian traffic on roads leading to Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, where the President is scheduled to stay.

At Srinagar airport, Kovind was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu besides top civil and police officials, and presented with a guard of honour.

“On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Divas,” read a statement from the President’s office.

The President is also likely to visit north Kashmir’s Baramulla Monday morning. In view of security, the police have closed a portion of the Baramulla road for civilian traffic for morning hours.

On Tuesday, Kovind will be the chief guest at the Kashmir University convocation. The university is organising its convocation after a gap of nine years.

This is the first high-profile visit of a dignitary to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of special status and bifurcation of the state on August 5, 2019.

In July 2019, Kovind was scheduled to visit the Kargil War Memorial in Drass but had to cancel it because of bad weather.