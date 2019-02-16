Kottiyur rape case: Father Robin Vadakkumcherry sentenced to 20 years in jail by Kerala court

A Thalaserry POCSO court Saturday pronounced Father Robin Vadakkumcherry guilty of raping a minor girl sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The priest, Father Robin alias Mathew Vadakkencheril, 48, was the vicar of the local church in Kottiyur and manager at the school the victim was studying.

Advertising

He was arrested on February 28 last year while trying to flee to Canada.

Read this story in Malayalam

Six others had been accused in the case — Thangamma Nelliyani, Wayanad Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam, CWC committee member Sister Betty Jose and Superintendent of an orphanage in Wayanad Sister Ophelia, along with Sister Liss Mariya and Sister Anita — for their alleged role in the sexual exploitation and subsequent delivery of the baby by the girl, police said.

They were acquitted Saturday. The ruling, based on scientific evidence, found the prime accused guilty of the crime.

According to a statement registered by the victim, the incident took place in May 2016, police said.

Advertising

The minor girl gave birth to a child on February 7 at a private hospital.

(With input from agencies)