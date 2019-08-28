Kotla stadium renamed after Jaitley, not the ground: DDCA

Minutes after renaming Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Tuesday issued a clarification to state that “the stadium has been named as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground will continue to be called Feroz Shah Kotla”.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma called it a misunderstanding. “It is called the Feroz Shah Kotla ground and it will remain so. The stadium never had a name. So we have given the stadium a name, which is the Arun Jaitley Stadium. That was the original idea only. Since there seemed to be some misunderstanding (the way it was written in the DDCA tweet), I issued a clarification.”

A couple of years ago, the DDCA had honoured former Test cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath by naming stands after them. This was after Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra got their names on the stadium gates. Now in a first of sorts, a cricket administrator has got the stadium named after him.

While Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir led the chorus to support the stadium’s new name, there were a few who avoided comment on this issue.

Former India and Delhi opener Aakash Chopra, however, pointed to the dual identity of the stadium. “So…the match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground and the audience will sit inside Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. Figuring out how that works,” he tweeted.

Jaitley, a former Union minister, passed away Saturday and helmed the DDCA for 14 years from 1999. During his time, the stadium saw major renovation.