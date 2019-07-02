Kotkhai custodial death case: Injuries confirm custodial torture led to death

Two expert doctors of forensic medicine testified before the CBI court in Chandigarh Monday, and stated that Suraj Singh, the accused in gangrape case of a minor girl in Kotkhai, “died due to traumatic shock as a result of multiple injuries over the body”.

They added that the injuries were “confirmatory of custodial torture resulting in death”.

Suraj Singh was found dead at the Kotkhai police station, Shimla, on July 18, 2017, after he had been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old in May 2017.

The two doctors, Dr Piyush Kapila, Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, IGMC, Shimla and Dr Abhishek Yadav, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, testified in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg.

During the hearing of the case Monday, Dr Piyush Kapila recorded that he along with Dr Rahul Gupta, also Assistant Professor, IGMC (Indira Gandhi Medical College), Shimla, conducted the autopsy of Suraj Singh on July 19, 2017, and it started at 4.57 pm and concluded by 6.47 pm.

Dr Kapila added that as per conduct of the postmortem, it was opined that, “…deceased died as a result of traumatic shock as a result of multiple injuries over the body. As per the postmortem conducted by us, we were of the opinion that the collectively described injuries are sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death…”

Dr Abhishek Yadav stated that a letter was received from CBI on July 23, 2017, to conduct the re-examination of the dead body of the deceased Suraj Singh which was preserved in the mortuary at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. In pursuance to that letter, Dr Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Professor and Head of Forensic Department deputed Dr Abhishek Yadav along with two other doctors — Dr Antara Deb Barma and Dr Arjit Dey — to conduct the re-examination of the dead body of Suraj Singh.

Dr Yadav, mentioning about the second autopsy of the Suraj Singh, stated, “The deceased had multiple large bruises over back, buttocks, thighs and legs with diffuse extravasation of blood extending up to the deeper layers of the underlying muscular planes.

The deceased died due to shock as a result of multiple antemortem injuries. The injuries are collectively sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature”.

He added: “The medical board unanimously concludes that the injuries produced on the body of the deceased were sustained by a blunt hard cylindrical object/weapon such as lathi, rod or baton over different time frames from about 2 days to 2 hours prior to death.

Such severe and wanton infliction of injuries involving back, buttocks, lower limbs and soles are confirmatory of custodial torture resulting in death.

The medical board further rule out the possibility of sustaining an injury in a scuffle with another individual as described in inquest proceedings”.

The doctors after recording their statements were cross-examined by the defence counsel of the accused persons. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on July 24.