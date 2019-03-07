Kotkapura violence: Named in FIR, former Akali MLA denied blanket bail

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Kotakpura firing case of October 2015, has named former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Mantar Singh Brar as an accused in the FIR. Former MLA from Kotkapura, Brar was chief parliamentary secretary in the then SAD-BJP government and he had been called by the SIT twice for investigation on November 9 last year and February 27 this year.

Advertising

Brar had already applied for “blanket” bail in a Faridkot court. On Wednesday police informed the court that Brar has been named in the FIR lodged in Kotkapura police station on August 7, 2018, as one of the accused. Brar was denied the bail Wednesday.

Brar had moved the court on March 1.

The prosecution Tuesday had opposed Brar’s bail plea saying it was still probing the contents of 157 calls exchanged between Brar and the then DGP’s office, besides local officials on the night before the firing incidents.

Suspended Inspector General Paramraj Umranangal was arrested in the same case last month. Brar is yet to be arrested as he is stated to be absconding. He has been booked with charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under Arms Act.

Umranangal has already been suspended by Punjab government following his arrest.

Advertising

Hearing on Umranangal’s bail plea was also held Wednesday in the court of Sessions Judge Harpal Sandhu and the decision has been reserved for March 8.