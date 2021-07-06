Kotkapura firing case: Former DGP, Moga SSP refuse to undergo Narco tests

The three former police officers filed their response in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate through their respective lawyers in Faridkot on Tuesday.

Former Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and former Moga Senior Superintendent of Police, Charanjit Sharma, have refused to undergo Narco tests in connection with the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015 that led to the death of two protesters.

However, suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal has agreed to go under the test, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The three former police officers filed their response in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate through their respective lawyers in Faridkot on Tuesday. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on July 9.

In May, the state government set up a new SIT — led by Additional Director General of Police LK Yadav — to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had cancelled the report submitted by the first SIT, headed by Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on April 9.

During the investigation of the Kotkapura police firing case, the new SIT had questioned three police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, in Chandigarh last month and stated that these police officers were not cooperating in the investigation and they were hiding the truth, due to which they need to undergo a Narco test.

According to law, if a person concerned does not give his consent regarding a Narco test, then he or she can’t be forced to undertake such a test.

An earlier SIT, headed by former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap, had also filed a charge sheet against these police officers in court, but the High Court had later canceled the report on investigations submitted by the SIT.

Charanjit Sharma was SSP Moga at the time of Kotakpura police firing where as Umranangal was posted in Ludhiana. Both officers were deployed in Faridkot with Sumedh Saini heading the police force in the state.