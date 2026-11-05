Odisha tried its best but 800 still crossed over to vote in Andhra. Here’s why

The Odisha government has deployed over 15 platoons of police force and deputed senior officers and executive magistrates to prevent entry of Andhra officials into Kotia to hold the local body polls.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
3 min readBhubaneswarUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Political leaders from Odisha confronting voters who crossed over to Andhra Pradesh to participate in pollsPolitical leaders from Odisha confronting voters who crossed over to Andhra Pradesh to participate in polls. (Special Arrangement)
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Despite heightened surveillance by the Odisha government and its efforts to prevent Andhra Pradesh from setting up polling booths in the disputed Kotia region, over 800 voters crossed the border to exercise their franchise in the rural body polls in the neighbouring state on Thursday.

A majority of those who voted in the polls said they participated in the process since they were worried the authorities in Andhra Pradesh would exclude their names from their welfare schemes.

The disputed region on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border has been witnessing confrontations between officials from the two states ever since the government in the latter announced dates to hold Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) polls in Kotia.

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Kotia border dispute Leaders from BJP, BJD and the Congress camp at Kotia late on Wednesday night. (Express photo)

The Odisha government has deployed over 15 platoons of police force and deputed senior officers and executive magistrates to prevent entry of Andhra officials into Kotia to hold the polls. It had also issued prohibitory orders to maintain public order in the region. In addition, Odisha erected barricades in border villages to prevent entry of people from Andhra Pradesh into the disputed territory.

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Koraput district collector Manoj Satyawan said since Kotia is an integral part of Odisha, people from all walks of life, including lawyers, doctors and political parties, gathered there to sensitise people against participating in the Andhra polls. “Minimal number of voters went to Andhra Pradesh to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Leaders from all political parties, including Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati and Pottangi legislator Ramachandra Kadam — both from the Congress — along with others from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) camped in the region to put up a united front over the issue.

Leaders of different political parties camping in Kotia on Thursday Leaders of different political parties camping in Kotia on Thursday. (Special Arrangement)

The leaders were seen opposing entry of those who crossed the Odisha border to vote in the Andhra Pradesh polls.

What is the dispute?

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Kotia comprises a cluster of 28 villages with a population of nearly 5,000. Since the 1960s, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have claimed jurisdiction over 21 of these villages. People in the region have voter IDs from both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to which they enjoy welfare schemes from both the states.

Leaders of different political parties in Odisha raise slogans against Andhra Pradesh on Thursday Leaders of different political parties in Odisha raise slogans against Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (Special Arrangement)

The Odisha government has alleged that Andhra Pradesh’s move to hold the polls violated a 2006 Supreme Court order directing both states to maintain status quo in the region.

“The welfare schemes launched by the Andhra Pradesh government are lucrative compared to Odisha. While Odisha is giving an old age pension of Rs 1,000 per month, beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive Rs 4,000. Other schemes by Andhra Pradesh, including distribution of rice, are also more attractive compared to what Odisha is offering. This is a reason why people want to participate in voting,” said a local leader.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More

 

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