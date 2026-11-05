Odisha tried its best but 800 still crossed over to vote in Andhra. Here’s why

Despite heightened surveillance by the Odisha government and its efforts to prevent Andhra Pradesh from setting up polling booths in the disputed Kotia region, over 800 voters crossed the border to exercise their franchise in the rural body polls in the neighbouring state on Thursday.

A majority of those who voted in the polls said they participated in the process since they were worried the authorities in Andhra Pradesh would exclude their names from their welfare schemes.

The disputed region on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border has been witnessing confrontations between officials from the two states ever since the government in the latter announced dates to hold Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) polls in Kotia.