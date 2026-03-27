3 months after Bajrang Dal protest, ‘Mohammad’ Deepak and ‘Baba’ Ahmed struggle to move on

“People might act out in different ways, but it is better to suffer than be the aggressor. Even when the group shouted at me, I did not utter a word,” says Vakeel Ahmed, before he is seized by a bout of severe tremors.

It’s been three months since Bajrang Dal activists gathered in front of his garment store in Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal district, heckling him for having ‘Baba’ in his shop’s name. The owner of a gym in the same town, Deepak, who happened to be nearby and took on the mob, has been feted and attacked in equal measure – and seen his business take a hit.

As he sits in his shop that sees barely any customers, Ahmed says his loss is more intimate. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease five years ago, the 68-year-old’s nervous system has deteriorated since the Republic Day incident, curtailing his movement.

As two women approach the shop for clothes, Ahmed struggles to pull out a suit fabric that they want. “My son is in Delhi and will return tomorrow. Why don’t you come then?” he says, and the women leave.

Still, every day, Ahmed arrives at the shop at 9 am and keeps it open till late evening. “I can’t stand being at home,” he says. “The doctor has advised me not to stay cooped up in a room. When I come here, people drop by, and I feel better.”

Over the years, business has reduced to a bare minimum, and now it is basically parents who come for school uniforms. “People travel to Najibabad (27 km away) for clothes these days… Eid does not bring many customers either,” Ahmed says, adding that they make do with his meagre income and the earnings of his younger son Mohsin, who runs a mobile repair shop. His elder son Shoaib runs the garment store with him.

The family, including Ahmed and his wife, his two sons and their wives, and his four grandchildren, lives barely 500 metres away from the shop.

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Forty years ago, when he started the shop, the name ‘Baba’ was an easy choice, Ahmed says. “It is in the names of many saints; it is an affectionate term for children and the elderly; and it is also how we respectfully address Babasaheb Ambedkar. We have equal rights, thanks to him.”

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That is why, when the Bajrang Dal confronted him that day and heckled him and Shoaib, he was surprised. He could not reason with them, Ahmed says.

This was when Deepak stepped up. In a video that went viral, he confronted the Bajrang Dal men, and when asked his name, replied, “Mohammad Deepak”.

Ahmed says he was deeply moved by what Deepak did, that he had never even spoken to him before that day. “Kabhi kabhar milte thai. Woh baat nahi karte hain magar lambe-chaude hain na, koi bhi dekh ke pehchan lega (I would see him around town. He didn’t talk much, but he is tall, big, no one could miss him). When he came to my rescue, I was surprised. All these years, people in the market would join us in good times. When this happened, no one stood by us.”

Later, Ahmed says, there were many who came up to him, asking “why we didn’t inform them”. Muslims are a small minority in Kotdwar sub-district, about 9.26% of the population as per the 2011 Census. “But that day, it was Deepak who came, despite not knowing me, and stopped the men.”

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On January 31, Bajrang Dal activists paid a repeat visit, this time raising slogans outside both Ahmed’s store and Deepak’s gym. Five FIRs have been filed since, including one against Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat, who was present with him. Last week, a petition by Deepak and Rawat to quash the FIR against them was rejected by the Uttarakhand High Court.

Deepak’s largely empty gym. (Express Photo) Deepak’s largely empty gym. (Express Photo)

Ahmed says that after the second incident, “I visited Deepak’s gym with my son and told him how grateful I was for what he did.”

At around 5.30 pm on a Wednesday, at Deepak’s Hulk Gym, there are about five people exercising. From 150-200 clients daily, the numbers have dropped to 45. Sitting in a corner, Deepak, 38, says business has started picking up slowly. “Right after the incident, the clientele was down to 15.”

He can understand why people are keeping away, Deepak adds. “On January 31, a few people got inside the gym, scaring women who were working out. Later, police were stationed round the clock outside for security. This affected footfall.”

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The aid by many following the incident, including several Supreme Court Senior Advocates, has helped. They signed up for annual memberships of Rs 10,000 each, and transferred the same to locals. “I have 40 such clients now. It’s a huge relief,” says Deepak.

He also cherishes the meeting he and Rawat had on February 23 with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I felt seen and understood. He also spoke to my family over the phone,” Deepak says, adding, “Had it been a BJP leader too, I would have been happy because it means they respect my values.”

Married, Deepak has a five-year-old daughter.

On those who question his declaration that his name was ‘Mohd Deepak’, he says: “I don’t have to prove to anyone that I am a Hindu. If you want to perceive me as a Muslim, go ahead, but I am human first. They call me ‘mullah’… Muslims have contributed to building this nation. These insults will only harm the country.”

Deepak also stands by his decision to confront the crowd. “Anyone can name their establishment as they choose. A mob does not have the right to barge in and order them to change it.”

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As he speaks, a group of six men come in. “We are from Bijnor and wanted to meet you. Aap toh sher hain (You are a braveheart),” one of them says, requesting a photograph. Deepak agrees, without saying anything. But after they leave, he admits the validation is gratifying.

Deepak with a group of men from Bijnor who want to be clicked with him. (Express Photo) Deepak with a group of men from Bijnor who want to be clicked with him. (Express Photo)

He particularly welcomes it after the High Court remarks. Hearing his petition against the FIR naming him and his friend, and seeking police protection, the court called it “nothing but an attempt to influence the investigation” and to “put pressure on the investigating agency”. “Has anyone laid a hand on you?” the court asked. It also asked Deepak to keep off social media.

Deepak fears the court’s observations will deter people from doing “the right thing”. He will challenge the order in the Supreme Court, he says. “I have never posted content hurting anyone’s sentiments. I have never intentionally harmed anyone. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Raksha Dal activists are still levelling threats at me… but the censor is on me.”

Those working out at the gym, while refusing to identify themselves, say they agree with Deepak. One of them, who has been coming to Hulk Gym for three years, says right-wing outfits who hold influence in the town continue to try and get Deepak’s clients to stay away. “But there are some of us who support what he did,” says the 35-year-old.

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Ahmed, who is not in touch with Deepak, says he has heard too that people are not coming to his gym. There have been some people who have come to Ahmed’s shop too to offer support, among them CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who bought a sari. Grateful for that, Ahmed hopes Deepak’s troubles get over soon. “I have been praying for him.”