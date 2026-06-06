Kota priest hacked to death inside monastery, saints launch protest over delayed arrests

Mahant Devanand Maharaj, head of the Mayapuri Akhada who had been living at the Math for the past four years, was found critically injured in a pool of blood. (Express photo)

A priest in Rajasthan’s Kota district was murdered after unidentified assailants allegedly stormed a monastery late Friday night and repeatedly stabbed him while he was asleep.

The killing of 35-year-old Devanand Maharaj of the Chandresal Math triggered protests by religious leaders. Additional SP Subhash Chandra said the attack took place around midnight at the Chandresal Math in the Borkheda police station area. Mahant Devanand Maharaj, head of the Mayapuri Akhada who had been living at the Math for the past four years, was found critically injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital in Kota, where he died during treatment.