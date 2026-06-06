Kota priest hacked to death inside monastery, saints launch protest over delayed arrests

A priest in Rajasthan’s Kota district was murdered after unidentified assailants allegedly stormed a monastery late Friday night and repeatedly stabbed him while he was asleep.
The killing of 35-year-old Devanand Maharaj of the Chandresal Math triggered protests by religious leaders. Additional SP Subhash Chandra said the attack took place around midnight at the Chandresal Math in the Borkheda police station area. Mahant Devanand Maharaj, head of the Mayapuri Akhada who had been living at the Math for the past four years, was found critically injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital in Kota, where he died during treatment.
“Preliminary information suggests the attackers entered the Math while Mahant Devanand Maharaj and Nandanvan Maharaj were asleep in separate rooms. We suspect an internal tussle within the Math committee. The Math owns over 700 bighas of land and there have been property disputes in the past. We are investigating all angles,” Chandra said.
Devanand’s brother, Budhraj Gurjar, blamed the murder on a rival faction. “Tensions had been brewing for some time and he had been receiving threats. Maharaj had earlier told me a conspiracy was being planned against him,” he said.
Gurjar said he last spoke to his brother around 10.15 pm on Friday. A few hours later, he received a call asking him to come to Kota immediately.
“I was initially told Maharaj had been admitted to the ICU and had sustained knife injuries. But when I reached Kota, I learned he had been murdered,” he said.
As news of the killing spread, saints and seers from across the region gathered at MBS Hospital on Saturday, raising concerns over the safety of religious leaders. Ramdas Ji Maharaj, general secretary of the All India Sant Samiti (Hadoti Division), said they would not accept the body from the post-mortem room until the culprits were arrested.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More