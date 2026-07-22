Leopard killed in wire trap: Forest probe cracks suspected poaching network

The female leopard was caught in wires allegedly set up by poachers in the buffer area of Kota's Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve. (Representational Photo)

A team investigating the death of a leopard found snared in wires in the buffer zone of Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve has made a breakthrough, with officials suspecting a poaching case.

The female leopard was caught in wires allegedly set up by poachers in the buffer area of Kota’s Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve. Officials said her body was recovered on July 18. The incident has led to increased patrolling across the area.

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“The female panther was approximately 3-4 years old and was frequently moving within the buffer area of the Borabas Range,” Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Suganaram Jat said. “The trap, a strong snare of clutch wires or GI wires, were set up to catch wild boar or other animals.”