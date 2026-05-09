Action after death of 2 new mothers in Kota hospital: Doctor, 2 nurses suspended, HoD served showcause notice

A doctor and two senior members of the nursing staff were suspended, and a showcause notice was issued to the head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department following the deaths of two women after a total of six new mothers developed complications linked to undergoing C-section procedures at New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

All six women underwent C-section deliveries on May 4. Subsequently, they complained of discomfort, ranging from chest pain to an inability to pass urine. One of the women, Payal (28), died on the morning of May 5, while another, Jyoti Ravi (20), died two days later. Another woman remains in critical condition, officials said.