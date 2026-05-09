Action after death of 2 new mothers in Kota hospital: Doctor, 2 nurses suspended, HoD served showcause notice

A total of six women developed serious complications after undergoing C-section deliveries at Rajasthan’s second-largest govt healthcare facility. 2 of them have died, and 1 remains critical

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurMay 9, 2026 11:32 AM IST
The officials claimed that the woman was involved in giving tuitions to the students and was also involved in a drug trafficking network.Two mothers are dead and four remain critical after routine C-sections at New Medical College Hospital led to sudden kidney failure.
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A doctor and two senior members of the nursing staff were suspended, and a showcause notice was issued to the head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department following the deaths of two women after a total of six new mothers developed complications linked to undergoing C-section procedures at New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

All six women underwent C-section deliveries on May 4. Subsequently, they complained of discomfort, ranging from chest pain to an inability to pass urine. One of the women, Payal (28), died on the morning of May 5, while another, Jyoti Ravi (20), died two days later. Another woman remains in critical condition, officials said.

As per orders issued late on Friday night, Dr Navneet Kumar, associate professor in the department of General Surgery at the hospital, and two senior nursing staff, Gurjit Kaur and Nimish Verma, were suspended following an inquiry into alleged negligence in the treatment of pregnant women admitted on May 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, a showcause notice has been issued to Dr B L Patidar, professor and unit head of the department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, seeking his explanation regarding the incident.

The developments come amid growing scrutiny over maternal healthcare at government facilities in Kota, with authorities indicating that further action may follow based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The second largest healthcare facility in Rajasthan after Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the government medical college and hospital in Kota has over 800 doctors, including 600 resident doctors, and caters to 5,000 patients in its Outpatient department each day.

Before the suspension orders were issued, the medical college’s additional principal, R P Meena, had told The Indian Express, “This is the first time in the history of the hospital such cases have been reported. No doctor wants patients to suffer. We did what we could to save lives, but are yet to identify the cause of this problem.”

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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