Kota maternal deaths: Crisis widens, probe intensifies

Days after the death of two women who gave birth in Kota’s New Medical College Hospital prompted a probe by the Rajasthan health department, another government hospital in the city has come under scanner following the death of a woman following postpartum complications after a caesarean delivery.

Pinky Mahawar (31) underwent the C-section procedure at JK Lone Hospital on May 7. Her health began to worsen the following day, when her urine output stopped, and her blood pressure dropped significantly. She died around 12.30 am on Monday at the Super Speciality Block (SSB) of the New Medical College, where she had been referred late Sunday night from JK Lone Hospital.

Another woman had died on May 9 at JK Lone Hospital after giving birth, and doctors attributed her death to heart failure. Sources said she was already suffering from health issues when she was brought to JK Lone, and it remained unclear if the death was linked to postpartum complications seen in the case of Pinky and the two women who died last week at New Medical College Hospital.

Two other women, who also gave birth at JK Lone, developed complications after their deliveries and remain in critical condition.

The health department has now widened its probe into the crisis at New Medical College Hospital to include the postpartum deaths and complications at JK Lone Hospital.

Earlier, six women who underwent C-section at New Medical College Hospital on May 4 had developed serious complications, including kidney-related issues, leading to the death of two of them. The four others remain under treatment, with two still in the ICU.

Many of the women have reportedly developed complications such as kidney failure, inability to pass urine, low blood pressure, and liver dysfunction after delivery.

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Pinky’s family on Monday refused to allow a postmortem and staged a sit-in protest outside the SSB, holding her four-day-old infant. The family has alleged negligence on the part of authorities at JK Lone, and demanded a clear explanation for her death.

Her husband, Chandraprakash, claimed that despite similar cases of kidney-related issues being reported, she was neither referred in time nor was the family properly informed about the situation.

Nilesh Jain, the principal and controller of Kota Government Medical College and associated hospitals, under which both the New Medical College Hospital and the JK Lone Hospital come, said it was not yet clear what had caused these deaths. “We are investigating this. A team from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital is also working day and night, and we will find a result soon,” he said.

Ajay Phatak, Drug Controller under Rajasthan’s Department of Health, told The Indian Express that authorities collected 24 samples from the medical college hospital, including 20 medicines and other medical equipment. “We have sent the samples to the lab, and it will take at least 15 days to get a report. We are doing our part, and the medicines used have been barred for use all over the state,” he said.

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Giving updates on the women under treatment, the health department said in a statement, “Among the four postpartum women admitted to the Super Speciality Kota Government Hospital, one patient has shown significant improvement, with adequate urine output observed. Another patient has also improved compared to her earlier condition and has started taking food. Both of these patients have now been moved from the ICU to the General Ward. The third patient has shown improvement relative to her previous state, while the fourth patient remains stable.”

It further said, “The condition of both postpartum women admitted from JK Lone Hospital, Kota, remains critical. They are on life-support systems and are receiving continuous treatment under the close supervision of a team of specialist doctors. All patients are receiving essential medications, diagnostic tests, and advanced medical facilities. The hospital administration remains committed to ensuring the best possible treatment for every patient.”