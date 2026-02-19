Kota man threatens to shoot Rahul Gandhi at his home, arrested

A man from Kota has been detained after allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs in a viral video. (Source: FB)

Police in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday arrested a man accused of uploading a video threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the party.

According to police, the man in the video, who identified himself as Raj Singh and claimed to be the spokesperson of the Karni Sena’s Kota unit, claimed to be angered by the Congress MPs’ behaviour towards Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla in Parliament.

In a video, Singh is heard saying that Karni Sena workers were upset over the “several abuses hurled at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 25 Congress MPs during the first part of the recently concluded Parliament session”. He claimed in the video that he had “reasons to believe that all this was done on the orders of Rahul Gandhi”. He is heard issuing a threat in the video, saying that if Rahul Gandhi and the MPs do not “apologise to Om Birla”, then they would be shot in their homes.