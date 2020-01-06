Kota infant deaths: Rajasthan health minister takes veiled jibe at Sachin Pilot

Outside the J K Lon government hospital, Kota. (Express photo: Deep Mukherjee/File) Outside the J K Lon government hospital, Kota. (Express photo: Deep Mukherjee/File)

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Friday took a veiled jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying that the administrative officers of Kota’s JK Lon hospital had written to the Public Works Department numerous times for repair work and it was their responsibility to get the work done.

Incidentally, Pilot holds the portfolio of Public Works Department in the state and is the PWD minister.

“If there is my mistake there should be my accountability too. Today, maintenance work is also done in hospitals. This question was also raised that doors and windows are broken, sewage water enters, water dripping from the roof. When numerous times the administrative officers of the hospital write to the PWD, then the responsibility is theirs to ensure that timely repair is done,” Sharma told reporters on Sunday.

A day before, Pilot had said that instead of pointing out the “misdeeds’ of the previous government, the emphasis should be on “fixing accountability.

Sachin Pilot visited the Kota hospital on Saturday. (Express) Sachin Pilot visited the Kota hospital on Saturday. (Express)

“RMRS meetings happen regularly. These public representatives who raise questions, do they go to these meetings? If they go in these meetings, they will come to know at that time which equipment in this hospital is non functional, what is to be purchased. Rs. 6 crore is available. Had the public representatives there went to the meetings regularly, or had sent their representatives, then they themselves would have known that the hospital had certain shortcomings. It is the responsibility of every person , and this is such a topic that no person can shirk from his responsibility,” Sharma added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App