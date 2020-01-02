Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati slam Priyanka Gandhi for her silence over Rajasthan infant deaths

UP CM Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Rajasthan government for its negligence and condemned Priyanka Gandhi’s silence over the issue. UP CM Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Rajasthan government for its negligence and condemned Priyanka Gandhi’s silence over the issue.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for being silent on the deaths of at least 100 infants at JK Lone Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

On December 29, The Indian Express reported that 77 infants died in the first 24 days of December at the hospital. Ten of the deaths happened in a span of 48 hours between December 23 and 24.

Nine more deaths were reported in the last two days of the month, taking the toll to 100. According to the hospital superintendent, the children died mainly due to low birth weight.

UP CM Adityanath slammed the Congress leader and said, “Had Priyanka Vadra met the aggrieved mothers in Rajasthan, instead of doing political gimmicks in UP, then those families might have got some consolation.”

श्रीमती वाड्रा अगर यू.पी. में राजनीतिक नौटंकी करने की बजाय उन गरीब पीड़ित माताओं से जाकर मिलतीं,जिनकी गोद केवल उनकी पार्टी की सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से सूनी हो गई है तो उन परिवारों को कुछ सांत्वना मिलती। इनको किसी की न चिंता है,न कोई संवेदना, जनसेवा नहीं सिर्फ राजनीति करनी है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 2, 2020

“They have no concern nor any sympathy. They want to do politics, not public service,” Adityanath tweeted.

Adityanath also slammed the Rajasthan government and wrote, “The indifference, insensitive, and irresponsible attitude of the Congress government in Rajasthan and of chief minister Ashok Gehlot is sad”.

Mayawati also said that the Congress leader’s silence on the issue is “saddening” and that she should have met the aggrieved mothers who lost their newborns as she did in UP.

“The death of 100 children in Rajasthan’s Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable,” the BSP chief tweeted.

1. कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान के कोटा जिले में हाल ही में लगभग 100 मासूम बच्चों की मौत से माओं का गोद उजड़ना अति-दुःखद व दर्दनाक। तो भी वहाँ के सीएम श्री गहलोत स्वयं व उनकी सरकार इसके प्रति अभी भी उदासीन, असंवेदनशील व गैर-जिम्मेदार बने हुए हैं, जो अति-निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

“But, what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress and especially its lady general secretary maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better than like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party’s government,” she added.

She also said that if Priyanka did not meet the aggrieved mothers, then her “stint” in UP will be nothing more than “pure theatrics and political self-interest”.

“If the lady Congress general secretary does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with aggrieved family members of UP will be construed as pure theatrics and political self-interest, which the public of UP should be wary of,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government is sensitive towards the death of infants in the district.

“The government is sensitive to the death of sick infants in JK Lone Hospital, Kota. There should not be politics. The death rate of infants in this hospital is continuously decreasing. We will further strive to reduce it. The health of the mother and children is our top priority,” he tweeted.

“An expert group of the government of India is also welcome to further improve the health services. We are ready to improve the medical services in the state in consultation and cooperation with them,” he added.

