After ‘new kidney or euthanasia’ demand, what Kota administration promised 5 new mothers

The district administration also said the patients would be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. (Express Photo by Parul Kulshrestha)

The Kota district administration and Government Medical College authorities on Thursday signed a written agreement with the families of five women suffering from kidney failure after childbirth, assuring them of free treatment, priority dialysis and expedited kidney transplant.

The district administration also said the patients would be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

The agreement was reached during a meeting chaired by Principal and Controller of Government Medical College Dr Nilesh Kumar Jain, and including Additional District Collector (City) Vinod Kumar Malhotra and Head of Nephrology at Super Speciality Hospital Dr Vikas Khandelia.

The five women are currently admitted to the Nephrology ward of the Super Speciality Hospital in Kota. Days earlier, the women, who underwent C-sections at Kota’s New Medical College between May 5 and 7 and have remained in the hospital since, had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention for an emergency organ transplant, saying they should either undergo the surgery or be “permitted to be euthanised”.