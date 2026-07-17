After ‘new kidney or euthanasia’ demand, what Kota administration promised 5 new mothers

Suffering from kidney failure after undergoing C-section at govt hospital 2 months ago, the women have now been promised free treatment, priority dialysis, expedited transplant and Rs 2 lakh

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurJul 17, 2026 05:50 AM IST
After ‘new kidney or euthanasia’ demand, what Kota admin promised 5 new mothersThe district administration also said the patients would be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. (Express Photo by Parul Kulshrestha)
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The Kota district administration and Government Medical College authorities on Thursday signed a written agreement with the families of five women suffering from kidney failure after childbirth, assuring them of free treatment, priority dialysis and expedited kidney transplant.

The district administration also said the patients would be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

The agreement was reached during a meeting chaired by Principal and Controller of Government Medical College Dr Nilesh Kumar Jain, and including Additional District Collector (City) Vinod Kumar Malhotra and Head of Nephrology at Super Speciality Hospital Dr Vikas Khandelia.

The five women are currently admitted to the Nephrology ward of the Super Speciality Hospital in Kota. Days earlier, the women, who underwent C-sections at Kota’s New Medical College between May 5 and 7 and have remained in the hospital since, had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention for an emergency organ transplant, saying they should either undergo the surgery or be “permitted to be euthanised”.

According to the agreement signed by district authorities, dialysis and all other medical treatment for the women will be provided free of cost and on a priority basis. The administration also assured that the women would be given priority in the cadaver kidney transplant waiting list. If eligible living donors are available within their families, transplants will be carried out on priority, free of cost, it said.

The agreement further states that kidney transplants, if required, can be performed at any government medical institution in Rajasthan, including AIIMS Jodhpur, with the consent of the families, at no cost. Post-transplant treatment and follow-up care will also be provided free of charge on a priority basis, officials said.

A maternal health crisis has rocked Kota over the past few months, with several women who underwent C-section procedures at government hospitals developing kidney-related complications. The crisis came to light when five such women died two months ago, and several others were hospitalised in critical condition.

NHRC notice

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Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over reports that eight women and a minor died in a week, allegedly after undergoing surgery at the gynaecology wards of government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara districts.

The rights panel sought a detailed report on the matter in two weeks.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has “taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that eight women and a minor died in a week after undergoing surgery in the gynaecology wards of the government hospitals in the Bhilwara and Banswara districts of Rajasthan”.

Among the victims, five died at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara district, and three others, in addition to a minor, at the Banswara district hospital, the rights panel said, citing the report.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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