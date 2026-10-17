Months after 5 new mothers died, 2 more deaths after C-sections at Kota hospital

Two women died following Caesarean deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota this week, officials said Saturday, with one family alleging medical negligence. The deaths come six months after five women died of serious kidney complications following childbirth at the same hospital.

According to a report submitted by the hospital superintendent, Reshma, 40, died on Friday night, while Anita, 30, died on Saturday afternoon. Both underwent Caesarean deliveries on October 14.

Reshma suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and oxygen levels, followed by critically low urine output, before dying during treatment. Her family has alleged medical negligence.

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Anita, who had high blood pressure during pregnancy, developed reduced urine output, blood in her urine and a sharp fall in her platelet count, officials said.