Months after 5 new mothers died, 2 more deaths after C-sections at Kota hospital

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The deaths at Kota’s New Medical College Hospital come six months after five women died of kidney complications following childbirth at the facility; doctors are investigating possible pregnancy-related complications in the latest cases.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 08:17 PM IST
Kota hospital maternal deathsDoctors are investigating the possibility of pregnancy-related thrombotic microangiopathy and HELLP syndrome (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count). (Express file photo)
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Two women died following Caesarean deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota this week, officials said Saturday, with one family alleging medical negligence. The deaths come six months after five women died of serious kidney complications following childbirth at the same hospital.

According to a report submitted by the hospital superintendent, Reshma, 40, died on Friday night, while Anita, 30, died on Saturday afternoon. Both underwent Caesarean deliveries on October 14.

Reshma suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and oxygen levels, followed by critically low urine output, before dying during treatment. Her family has alleged medical negligence.

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Anita, who had high blood pressure during pregnancy, developed reduced urine output, blood in her urine and a sharp fall in her platelet count, officials said.

Dr Nilesh Jain, principal of Kota New Medical College, denied any link between the two deaths and those in May, saying both patients were already in critical condition.

“Reshma was admitted on October 13 at 36 weeks of pregnancy with abdominal pain. She had a history of three previous Caesarean sections and excess amniotic fluid. Doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section on October 14, delivering a live infant at 8.41 am. After the procedure, she developed mild postpartum haemorrhage, followed by a sudden fall in blood pressure and oxygen levels and a slowing heart rate. Doctors shifted her to the Surgical ICU, where she was given medicines to support her blood pressure and circulation. Despite an improvement in her vital signs, her urine output remained significantly low,” Dr Jain told The Indian Express.

Her family took her to another hospital around 3 am on October 15 against medical advice, “which was also a reason for her difficult condition,” Dr Jain said.

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Her family meanwhile has alleged medical negligence, claiming that her condition deteriorated soon after she was shifted to the general ward and an injection was administered. They also claimed her body turned blue and that she developed severe complications, including urinary problems.

The second patient, Anita, a resident of Sultanpur, was admitted on October 14 with labour pains. She also had a history of high blood pressure during pregnancy and underwent an emergency Caesarean section at 12.15 pm.

“On the morning of October 15, she developed a rapid heartbeat, breathing difficulties, and reduced urine output and blood in her urine. She was shifted to the Surgical ICU for further treatment but lost her life,” Dr Jain said.

Doctors are investigating the possibility of pregnancy-related thrombotic microangiopathy and HELLP syndrome (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count), a rare but potentially life-threatening complication affecting the blood and liver. Both conditions can cause serious complications during or after pregnancy.

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Dr Jain said both patients received emergency treatment with the assistance of specialist doctors.

Rajasthan has reported 15 deaths in government hospitals since May, with deaths reported in Kota, Bikaner, Bhilwara and Banswara. Many of the deaths occurred following C-section deliveries, with complications reportedly including kidney failure, severe bleeding and infections.

— With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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