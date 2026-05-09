Maternal care crisis at Kota medical college: 2 more women develop kidney issues, moved to private hospital

The Kota government hospital has come under the spotlight this week after six women who underwent C-section deliveries on Monday developed serious complications, leading to the death of two of them. (Express file photo)
A woman who is five months pregnant and another who recently gave birth were the latest to experience kidney-related issues after being admitted to Kota’s New Medical College and Hospital, where two other women died earlier this week following post-delivery complications.
The women were moved from the government facility to a private hospital and have been put on ventilator support. On Friday night, District Collector Peeyush Samariya visited the private hospital and inquired about the condition of the women.
Azaz Khan, a relative of the 20-year-old woman who is five months pregnant, told The Indian Express that she had gone to the Kota medical college hospital, the second largest government medical facility in Rajasthan, after doctors said she needed to undergo a procedure.
“According to the doctors, she needed stitches in her uterus. On May 6, she received stitches, after which we got her home in the evening. On the morning of May 7, she complained of anxiety and chest pain, and she started bleeding… We called the doctor, who said she is fine, and that this happens sometimes. But her condition worsened, so we took her to the hospital, where she was admitted, but by evening, her urine stopped, and the body started swelling up.” Said Azaz.
That evening, doctors at the Kota government hospital asked the patient’s relatives to move her to a private hospital. “They told us that there is an infection in her body, and the medicines at the hospital are not working. We are not very educated. One of my cousins consulted a doctor at a private hospital in Kota, and we went to meet him. Within 20 minutes, I got a call from my family members from the government hospital that doctors suddenly moved her to an ambulance and asked the husband to move her to a private clinic. All because they wanted to hide our daughter’s condition from the media. At present, she is on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kota and her dialysis is ongoing,” said Azaz.
Another woman, who delivered her baby at the government hospital, has also been moved to a private hospital and is currently on ventilator support.
The Kota government hospital has come under the spotlight this week after six women who underwent C-section deliveries on Monday developed serious complications, leading to the death of two of them.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More