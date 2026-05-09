Maternal care crisis at Kota medical college: 2 more women develop kidney issues, moved to private hospital

The Kota government hospital has come under the spotlight this week after six women who underwent C-section deliveries on Monday developed serious complications, leading to the death of two of them. (Express file photo)

A woman who is five months pregnant and another who recently gave birth were the latest to experience kidney-related issues after being admitted to Kota’s New Medical College and Hospital, where two other women died earlier this week following post-delivery complications.

The women were moved from the government facility to a private hospital and have been put on ventilator support. On Friday night, District Collector Peeyush Samariya visited the private hospital and inquired about the condition of the women.

Azaz Khan, a relative of the 20-year-old woman who is five months pregnant, told The Indian Express that she had gone to the Kota medical college hospital, the second largest government medical facility in Rajasthan, after doctors said she needed to undergo a procedure.