Koregaon Bhima violence: Prakash Ambedkar seeks to examine one of two probe panel members

Lawyer and president of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, Prakash Ambedkar, who on Monday appeared before the two-member inquiry commission constituted to probe the clashes at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, said that he wanted to examine Sumit Mullick, the former state chief secretary and a member of the commission. Following this, Mullick agreed to be examined before the panel.

Ambedkar said that he would submit an application seeking to examine Mullick before the commission next week. Mullick is a member of the government-appointed judicial commission inquiring into the Koregaon Bhima violence headed by retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel.

“It was the government’s failure. His examination is required to establish as when he got know about the violence. While the violence started around 9.30 am, the chief minister’s office was not aware of it till afternoon pm when I called. Subsequently, I called the office of MoS for Home (Urban) but it was also not aware about it. So, we want the then chief secretary’s examination to know when he got to know about the incident,” said Ambedkar.

Ambedkar will represent M N Kamble, a witness to the violence and Pune city unit chief of BBM. Kamble has submitted an affidavit to the commission on behalf of the party.

Mullick said he is ready to be examined. “I need to check the procedure about it,” said Mullick when asked about how the examination would be held as he is member of the commission.

Meanwhile, the cross-examination of Tanaji Sable, a witness from Ghatkopar, concluded on Monday. Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray asked Sable whether it was well publicised that people should gather in large numbers at Rambai Ambedkar Nagar on January 1 to visit Koregaon Bhima. When Sable said yes, Hiray asked him who was behind the publicity. “I don’t know,” Sable replied.

When asked whether he had gone to the spot for inspiration, Sable said that he went to pay homage to his ancestors. The prosecutor showed him 30 photographs of the Vijay Stambh, a memorial to commemorate the victory of Dalits while fighting against the Peshwas in 1818, and the arrangements near it to show adequate preparedness of the government.

