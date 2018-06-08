Koregaon-Bhima violence manufactured, Congress trying to spread chaos: BJP

Police outside the Nagpur residence of Professor Shoma Sen on Wednesday. She was one of the five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon caste violence case. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi) Police outside the Nagpur residence of Professor Shoma Sen on Wednesday. She was one of the five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon caste violence case. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

The BJP on Thursday alleged that a letter purportedly of CPI-Maoists pointed to funding received by the proscribed outfit from the Congress to “stop the Modi juggernaut” in next year’s Lok sabha polls by spreading “chaos” in the country.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the document “exposed” the Congress like never before and stripped it of “every cloth of modesty”.

Patra, who quoted from the purported letter extensively, said it proved that Dalits were being used as a tool in the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra and that the protests were not spontaneous but “manufactured”. He said that the letter talks about the funding received from the Congress to “spread chaos” in the country to “stop the Modi juggernaut” in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“While the BJP believes in ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support), the Congress believes in sparking chaos to grab power,” Patra said, adding that he wondered if the “alliance” between the opposition party and the Maoists was the new alliance it has been talking about.

Professor Shoma Sen at her home in Nagpur before her arrest Wednesday. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi) Professor Shoma Sen at her home in Nagpur before her arrest Wednesday. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

“The real face of the Congress has been exposed. Silence is not the answer. It is a serious allegation,” Patra said, demanding that Congress president Rahul Gandhi explain his party’s role in the matter.

When asked where he got the letter, Patra said, “We have drawn it from the pool in media.”

