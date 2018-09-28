Koregaon Bhima violence: Govt yet to respond to report, says a member of fact-finding group

A team comprising Bharat Patankar of Shramik Mukti Dal, Pratima Pardeshi of monthly Satyashodhak Jagar, Kishor Dhamale of Satyashodhak Shetkari and Bansod of Sarv Shramik Sangh had visited Koregaon Bhima after the January 1 violence against Dalits. (File) A team comprising Bharat Patankar of Shramik Mukti Dal, Pratima Pardeshi of monthly Satyashodhak Jagar, Kishor Dhamale of Satyashodhak Shetkari and Bansod of Sarv Shramik Sangh had visited Koregaon Bhima after the January 1 violence against Dalits. (File)

A member of a fact-finding group, that had visited Koregaon Bhima after the violence on January 1, on Thursday told the state-appointed commission of inquiry that the government had not responded to its report.

Bhimrao Bansod, appearing as a witness, said that a copy of the report was sent to the state government after January 5 by post. “No response was received from any official of the state administration or the police,” Bansod said, adding that he had not pursued the matter. Bansod said that a press conference was held in Pune in January itself to give wide publicity to the report with the objective that the victims were awarded compensation and the accused brought to book.

A team comprising Bharat Patankar of Shramik Mukti Dal, Pratima Pardeshi of monthly Satyashodhak Jagar, Kishor Dhamale of Satyashodhak Shetkari and Bansod of Sarv Shramik Sangh had visited Koregaon Bhima after the January 1 violence against Dalits. Their report had claimed that the violence on the bicentenary celebration of the defeat of the Peshwas was a “systematic attack by saffron mobs” to incite caste and communal hostilities.

On Thursday, Bansod was cross-examined by advocate B G Bansode, representing a victim. “It is correct to say that the members of the (fact-finding) group belonged to different castes,” Bansod said. During cross-examination by advocate Vijay Sawant representing Vivek Vichar Manch, an organisation run BJP leader Pradeep Rawat, Bansod gave details about the team’s visit to Vadhu Budruk. Bansod said they had spoken to the people on the spot, including gram panchayat members, and discussed a dispute that had arisen between the Marathas and the Dalits on December 27 due to the setting up of a board.

Bansod’s cross-examination will continue next month.

