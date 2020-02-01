Koregaon Bhima Inquiry panel miffed at neglect, says wind us up

The Bhima Koregaon violence took place on January 1, 2018. (File) The Bhima Koregaon violence took place on January 1, 2018. (File)

Pained at government neglect, “humiliation” of staff, and denial of even basic financial resources, the two-member Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has asked the Maharashtra government to wind it up.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, Commission chairman, former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, has said that the government did not seem serious about the work of the Commission. He said the Commission was not in a position to function due to lack of money, and couldn’t even take care of its day-to-day expenses.

“Salaries and honorarium of all including honourable chairman (Justice Patel) are due from December 2019 onward. Most of the staff members are hired on contract basis. They would starve for want of salary,” the letter stated.

“The circumstances indicate that the government is not serious about the commission,” it stated. “Honourable chairman of commission is at pains to express its displeasure and expects the state to take remedial steps to nullify the lapses on the part of its officials so that the commission can function efficiently and effectively,” the letter added.

The subject of the letter reads ‘Recommendation to wind up Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry for want of funds’.

The Commission, whose other member is former chief secretary Sumit Malik, was constituted by the state government on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the “exact sequence” of events that led to violence on the 200th anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1 that year. One person had died and several others were injured in the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App