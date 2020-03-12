Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission: Witness questioned about followers of Sambhaji Bhide

Sambhaji Bhide Sambhaji Bhide

A resident of Koregaon Bhima, Nikhil Daundkar, who deposed before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, was questioned by lawyer Kiran Channe about followers of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide’s group, ‘Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan’.

Bhide was booked in an offence regarding the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, but was not arrested, citing a lack of evidence. Daundkar was arrested by the Pune Rural Police but was later released on bail.

Daundkar had filed an affidavit before the two-member commission headed by retired Justice J N Patel, which is probing the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence, in which one person had died and several others were injured. Daundkar claimed that he was falsely arrested, and that his hotel and house had been damaged by rioters.

During his cross-examination, advocate Channe suggested to Daundkar that “followers of Sambhaji Bhide wear a stud with a Bali, the same as Peshawa Bajirao-II”. Daundkar said he did not agree with the statement, as he knew two followers of Bhide from Koregaon Bhima who do not do so.

Channe alleged that Daundkar had filed a false affidavit before the commission to show that he is not an associate of Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide and their followers, and to cover his participation in the January 1, 2018 violence.

Daundkar denied the allegation and submitted an image of his Facebook page, claiming it showed that he appreciated the efforts taken for the development of the Jay Stambh at Koregaon Bhima. Daundkar was also cross-examined by advocate Rahul Makhare, which will continue during the next hearing of the commission.

