Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission gets fourth extension

THE KOREGAON Bhima Inquiry Commission, which is probing the violence that broke out in Koregaon Bhima area of Pune district on January 1, 2018, has received yet another extension from the Maharashtra government. The current term of the commission had come to an end on November 9.

Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the commission, said, “The state home department has informed us that an extension has been granted to the commission till February 8, 2020. A letter in this regard was issued by the department on November 8.”

This is the fourth extension granted to the two-member commission.

The state government had appointed the commission in February 2018 to probe the sequence of events that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima, in which one person was killed. It is also probing who or which organisations were responsible for the violence, and has to identify measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Since it was constituted, the commission has got two extensions of four months each, another extension of six months and now, the latest extension of four months.